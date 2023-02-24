Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 3,265 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 17.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading

