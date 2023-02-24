Principal Street Partners LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in NetApp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Down 0.0 %

NetApp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.19. 962,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,213. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 109.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

