Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Corning by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,673,000 after purchasing an additional 254,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,858,000 after purchasing an additional 62,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Corning by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,886,000 after purchasing an additional 71,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.23. 1,367,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,156. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

