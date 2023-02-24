Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 3,504 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.28. 825,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,110. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.96 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.42.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.