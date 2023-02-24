Principal Street Partners LLC Takes $657,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after acquiring an additional 52,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $6.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $834.99. 141,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,875. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $873.94. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $823.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $784.56.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

