ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $92.17

Shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and traded as low as $86.31. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $86.31, with a volume of 1,636 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 724.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,454 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the second quarter worth $948,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $910,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

