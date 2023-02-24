ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Up 4.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.38. 4,966,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 28,886,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 95,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $1,091,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $2,652,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

