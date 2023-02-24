Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $35,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.56. 623,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

