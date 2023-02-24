QITMEER NETWORK Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $457,438.02 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 113.6% against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $457,438.02 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.44245774 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $496,481.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

