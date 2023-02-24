Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $484.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Quaker Chemical Price Performance
Shares of KWR traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.80. 26,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,035. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $129.06 and a fifty-two week high of $216.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.43.
Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.
Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Quaker Chemical Company Profile
Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.
See Also
