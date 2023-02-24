Quantfury Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $36,527.55 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for approximately $9.71 or 0.00041826 BTC on exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $97.05 million and approximately $36,527.55 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.80349479 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $31,495.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

