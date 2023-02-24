Quantum (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $180,948.70

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $5,601.82 and $180,948.70 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00042984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022529 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00218266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,167.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,003.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.