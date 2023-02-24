QUINT (QUINT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.70 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. QUINT has a market capitalization of $968.79 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00005227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUINT has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUINT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00430930 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000106 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,577.38 or 0.28542588 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000164 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.