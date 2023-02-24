Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $73.54 million and $4.54 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.15 or 0.01311544 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00013798 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034294 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.38 or 0.01648888 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001222 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.