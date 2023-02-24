Raffles Associates LP Buys Shares of 520,000 Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 520,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. Yamana Gold makes up approximately 2.5% of Raffles Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Raffles Associates LP owned about 0.05% of Yamana Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,053,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yamana Gold Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUY. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.