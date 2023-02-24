Raffles Associates LP Trims Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Raffles Associates LP cut its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Popular makes up about 11.5% of Raffles Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 431,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,120,000 after acquiring an additional 277,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Popular by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 175,710 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Popular by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 144,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 615,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 113,782 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.53. 65,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $92.51.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 32.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

