RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens downgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

RE/MAX Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE RMAX opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $352.41 million, a P/E ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 1.37.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 368.00%.

Insider Transactions at RE/MAX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $266,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,331,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,457,323.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,786.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,301,683 shares in the company, valued at $43,685,943.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $266,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,331,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,457,323.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,371,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,196,000 after acquiring an additional 174,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RE/MAX by 534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 166,548 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

