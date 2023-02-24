RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens downgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.
RE/MAX Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSE RMAX opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $352.41 million, a P/E ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 1.37.
RE/MAX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 368.00%.
Insider Transactions at RE/MAX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,371,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,196,000 after acquiring an additional 174,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RE/MAX by 534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 166,548 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RE/MAX
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.
