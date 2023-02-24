Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,620 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($67.68) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($90.32) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.32) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,400 ($89.11) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.28) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($73.46) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.58). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.