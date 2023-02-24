Regina A. Tobin Sells 2,215 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.82. 823,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,142. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.65.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

