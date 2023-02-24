Renold (LON:RNO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.38

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.38 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 26.30 ($0.32). Renold shares last traded at GBX 25.90 ($0.31), with a volume of 128,986 shares.

Renold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £60.14 million, a P/E ratio of 676.25, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.16.

About Renold

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor and trident chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments and screen chains.

