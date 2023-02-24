Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Down 6.1%

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $25.18. Approximately 61,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 484,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.45 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,084 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 154,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,321 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $10,833,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

