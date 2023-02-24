Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 956,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 454,221 shares.The stock last traded at $20.78 and had previously closed at $22.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on REPL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.
Replimune Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 23.58, a current ratio of 23.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Replimune Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,761,000 after purchasing an additional 893,573 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,016,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,680,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Replimune Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after buying an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after buying an additional 442,331 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Replimune Group
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Replimune Group (REPL)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.