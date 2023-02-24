Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 956,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 454,221 shares.The stock last traded at $20.78 and had previously closed at $22.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REPL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Replimune Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 23.58, a current ratio of 23.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Replimune Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,761,000 after purchasing an additional 893,573 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,016,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,680,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Replimune Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after buying an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after buying an additional 442,331 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

