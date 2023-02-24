Request Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. Request has a market cap of $110.04 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11372941 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $4,791,034.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

