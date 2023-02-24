Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €233.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €233.00 ($247.87) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($281.91) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($281.91) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($255.32) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($265.96) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($308.51) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €245.40 ($261.06) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €215.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €183.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.88. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €91.88 ($97.74) and a 12-month high of €256.40 ($272.77).

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

