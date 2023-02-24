Ribbon Finance (RBN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $798,433.72

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $79.36 million and approximately $798,433.72 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

