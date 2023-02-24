Ridgestone Mining (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.14 and last traded at 0.14. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.15.

Ridgestone Mining Trading Down 9.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.15.

Ridgestone Mining Company Profile

Ridgestone Mining, Inc engages in the business of exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include the Rebeico Copper-Gold and Guadalupe y Calvo Gold-Silver. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

