RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNG. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

NYSE:RNG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.74. 2,072,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $133.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,068 shares of company stock worth $2,210,102 over the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in RingCentral by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in RingCentral by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

