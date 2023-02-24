Robbins Farley Purchases Shares of 8,117 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. Tesla comprises approximately 1.8% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $7.03 on Friday, reaching $195.04. 57,489,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,335,328. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $617.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.53.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.79.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.