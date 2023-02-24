Robbins Farley Takes $1.84 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.19.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,117. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $448.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.