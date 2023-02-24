Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Director Sells $278,346.24 in Stock

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.57. 586,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,864. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $122.29.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

