Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC

Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC reduced its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,681,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,716 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets comprises approximately 3.9% of Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC owned 0.19% of Robinhood Markets worth $16,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chico Wealth RIA boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Adams Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 202,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 145,016 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,298,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.63. 2,474,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,581,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $224,731.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,282,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,464,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 86,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $866,323.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,098,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $224,731.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,282,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,464,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 599,620 shares of company stock worth $5,655,310. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

