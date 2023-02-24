Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Mark Reinstra Sells 12,500 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $462,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Roblox Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,117,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,082,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Natixis grew its holdings in Roblox by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Roblox by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Roblox by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

