Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Companies

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $199,617.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,651,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,593,546.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 148,800 shares of company stock worth $1,192,688 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $81,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RKT opened at $8.06 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

