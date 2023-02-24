Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 750 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 750 ($9.03) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 625 ($7.53) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.97) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.39) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 570 ($6.86) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 720 ($8.67).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 630.10 ($7.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,285.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 575.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 525.08. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 653.80 ($7.87).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s payout ratio is 4,489.80%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

