Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells $870,320.90 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $36.38. 2,288,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,806. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPRX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

