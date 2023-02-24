Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.36) to €21.00 ($22.34) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,431,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,420,000 after purchasing an additional 423,900 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,685,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,353,000 after purchasing an additional 417,273 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $575,499,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after buying an additional 337,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ryanair by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,971,000 after buying an additional 524,040 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.