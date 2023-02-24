Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.36) to €21.00 ($22.34) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.64.
Ryanair Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.45.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
