Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €159.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($169.15) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €180.00 ($191.49) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($136.17) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SU stock opened at €154.46 ($164.32) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($69.02) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($81.21). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €144.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €134.35.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

