SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($122.34) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €135.00 ($143.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.07.
SAP Stock Up 0.7 %
SAP opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.68. SAP has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $123.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
