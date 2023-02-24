SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($122.34) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €135.00 ($143.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.07.

SAP opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.68. SAP has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $123.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

