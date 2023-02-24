Seele-N (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $120.08 million and $2.88 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010171 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033833 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00043250 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022629 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001898 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00217367 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,118.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
