Seele-N (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $120.08 million and $2.88 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00043250 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022629 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00217367 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,118.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, "Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00501658 USD and is up 4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,224,087.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/."

