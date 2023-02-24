Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 41,276 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 965,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,276 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $52,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,418,000 after buying an additional 65,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $65.13. 961,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,631,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

