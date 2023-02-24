Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 8,142 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,190 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $39,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.9 %

COP stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $104.53. 1,272,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,280,048. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.71.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.