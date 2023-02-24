SEGRO’s (SGRO) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 920 ($11.08) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.56) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.52) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.14) to GBX 975 ($11.74) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SEGRO to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,061.33 ($12.78).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 836 ($10.07) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 815.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 836.50. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,408 ($16.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 247.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

SEGRO Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at SEGRO

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is 739.64%.

In other news, insider Andy Harrison bought 115,379 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 861 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £993,413.19 ($1,196,306.83). 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SEGRO

(Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.