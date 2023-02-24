Shaolin Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,075 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 4.13% of Aetherium Acquisition worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Aetherium Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition by 77.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 483,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 210,674 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Aetherium Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GMFI remained flat at $10.30 during midday trading on Friday. 74 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,915. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

Aetherium Acquisition Company Profile

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

Featured Articles

