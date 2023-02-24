Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases 62,000 Shares of Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perception Capital Corp. II were worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCCT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Perception Capital Corp. II by 39.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Perception Capital Corp. II alerts:

Perception Capital Corp. II Stock Performance

PCCT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.51. 928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,485. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29.

Perception Capital Corp. II Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.