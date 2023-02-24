Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SHPH) Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 27th

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 27th. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,225,888 shares in its initial public offering on August 31st. The total size of the offering was $9,966,469 based on an initial share price of $8.13. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SHPH opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $126.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for sensitizing cancers to radiation therapy. Its products in clinical stage include Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and soft tissue sarcomas; and Doranidazole, an injectable hypoxic cell radiation sensitizer for treatment of pancreatic, lung, and liver cancers.

