SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Trading 4.2% Higher

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 107,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 270,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $547.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

See Also

