SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Trading 4.2% Higher

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 107,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 270,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
SilverBow Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $547.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.34.
SilverBow Resources Company Profile
SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.
