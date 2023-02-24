Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $122.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $140.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average is $112.37.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

