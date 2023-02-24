SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $535.82 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $535.82 million and approximately $248.41 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00043222 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022558 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00218166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,184.50 or 0.99980131 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002734 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.39994455 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $100,757,534.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

