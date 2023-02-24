Southwestern Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 34,590 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,189 call options.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 31,041,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,647,225. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SWN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Read More

