Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Shares Up 20%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) rose 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Sow Good Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 4.89.

About Sow Good

Sow Good, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded by Ira Goldfarb and Claudia Goldfarb on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

